PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.25.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $275.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

