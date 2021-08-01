Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $243.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.56. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $248.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

