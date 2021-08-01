Pendal Group Limited Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

