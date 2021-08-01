Pendal Group Limited Has $356,000 Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,182,000 after purchasing an additional 718,451 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

MXIM opened at $99.91 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.