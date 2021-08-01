Pendal Group Limited Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 156,790 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of BJ opened at $50.64 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

