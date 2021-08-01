Pendal Group Limited Invests $328,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $236.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

