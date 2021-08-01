Pendal Group Limited Invests $458,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

DISH opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

