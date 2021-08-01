Pendal Group Limited Makes New $341,000 Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CIT Group by 1,116.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIT opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.56. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

