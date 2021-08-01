Pendal Group Limited Purchases Shares of 3,900 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

