Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

