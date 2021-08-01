Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Peoples Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.
Peoples Financial Company Profile
