Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 275 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

