Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned 0.44% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.36. 79,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,892. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

