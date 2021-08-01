Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.