Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases Shares of 9,000 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 133,998 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,133,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEO remained flat at $$9.23 on Friday. 49,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,539. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

