Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 243 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Chevron stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.81. 12,295,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

