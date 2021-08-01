Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21.64 ($0.28). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 21.42 ($0.28), with a volume of 4,699,245 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £847.65 million and a P/E ratio of -23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

