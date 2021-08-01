Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in July

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,166,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 19,367,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,041.7 days.

PHGUF stock remained flat at $$1.15 on Friday. 55,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

