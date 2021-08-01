Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $8,669.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00340996 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,602,667 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

