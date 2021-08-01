Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 121,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. Pilbara Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.40.

PILBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. cut Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

