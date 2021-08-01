Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.52% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $34,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 107,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.