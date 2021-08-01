Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Pinterest stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

