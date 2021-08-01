Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.27. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

