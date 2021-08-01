Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

