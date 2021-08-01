Piper Sandler Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $315.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $275.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after buying an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

