Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded NovoCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.81. NovoCure has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NovoCure by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.