Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

