Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.80 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.