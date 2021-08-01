Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.