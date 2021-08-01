Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $28.84. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Plantronics shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 5,165 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.61% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.