PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

