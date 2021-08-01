Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 374.80 ($4.90). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 604,595 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 430.15.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

