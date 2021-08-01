Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER reissued a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of PLUG opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

