PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives $46.33 Average PT from Brokerages

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several analysts have commented on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,980,062.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,927 shares of company stock worth $8,058,013. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

