PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.79. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.