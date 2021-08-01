Polkadot Market Cap Reaches $17.89 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion and approximately $1.91 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.26 or 0.00043796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00102341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,669.04 or 0.99962929 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.95 or 0.00827525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,095,787,216 coins and its circulating supply is 980,063,060 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

