Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pool were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,211 shares of company stock worth $18,002,946. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $477.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.10. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $484.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

