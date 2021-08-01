Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $478.95 and last traded at $478.95, with a volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,211 shares of company stock worth $18,002,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

