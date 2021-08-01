Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Power Integrations stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

