Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 111.60 ($1.46). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 1,088,336 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFD. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £953.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

