PRIA (PRIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,752.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, PRIA has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $300,984.63 and $2,752.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00010411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00055017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.56 or 0.00795395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00039721 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

