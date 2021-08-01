Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 24,692 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

