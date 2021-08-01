Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 454 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.