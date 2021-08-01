Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

