Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.87 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,319 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

