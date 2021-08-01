Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,185 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 246,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $819,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

