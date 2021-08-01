Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 745 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $181.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.18.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

