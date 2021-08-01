Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,544 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

