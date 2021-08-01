Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 260,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $45,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.76. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

