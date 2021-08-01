Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 218.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 871,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $52,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.30 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

